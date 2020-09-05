ICAR-AIEEA 2020: NTA revises schedule for UG, PG, PhD exams; check revised time table at nta.ac.in
The ICAR AIEEA-UG has been postponed in view of Delhi University entrance test, IPMAT and NRTI tests were also falling on the same dates
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA Undergratuate exam. NTA has released a revised schedule for its undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD exams.
As per an official notification by NTA, the ICAR AIEEA-UG has been postponed in view of Delhi University entrance test, IPMAT and NRTI tests falling on the same date. The UG exam which was schedule for 7 and 8 September will now be held on 16, 17 and 22 September. The PG and PhD exam will be conducted on 23 September.
The official notification of NTA reads, "In view of DUET on the above mentioned dates and Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2020 and NRTI (National Rail and transportInstitute) Test on 07.09.2020, the ICAR Examinations will be now held as per the following schedule."
The All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – UG 2020 will be held on 16, 17 and 22 September, while the All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) – PG 2020 and All India Competitive Examination (AICE) –JRF/SRF(PhD) 2020 will be held on 23 September.
As per the notification, candidates and parents are advised to keep visiting the websites www.nta.ac.in and https://icar.nta.nic.in for the latest updates. For any clarifications related to the exam, candidates have been asked to contact 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at icar@nta.ac.in .
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the admit cards for these exams will be released 10 days before the date of examination. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards online at icar.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
