ICAR AIEEA 2018: Declaration of results delayed after Kerala HC issues three-week stay order

The results of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 have been delayed. Reports have suggested that the delay is because of the Kerala High Court's 21 August stay order the declaration of results for three weeks, as aspirants from the state could not appear for the test due to floods.

The Indian Express reported that two candidates, Amal CT and Adarsh KC, had filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging ICAR’s move to continue with the re-examination schedule. They submitted before the court that ICAR even ignored the appeal by the state government to defer the examination, and went ahead with the decision to hold the examination for courses in various institutes.

The institutes include Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) and Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

The ICAR AIEEA 2018 was initially scheduled to be conducted on 22 and 23 June, 2018. The re-examination was held on 18 and 19 August. The entrance exam result was scheduled to release on 30 August at icarexam.net.

ICAR conducts All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) to Bachelor degree programmes in agriculture and allied subjects (other than veterinary sciences), at Agricultural Universities on 15 per cent of the University seats every year.