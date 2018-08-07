ICAR admit card 2018 for AIEEA re-exam expected to release today; download at icar.org.in

ICAR AIEEA Re-exam Admit card 2018 is expected to be released soon by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website, icar.org.in.

The All Indian Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 re-examination for admission to UG, PG courses is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 August, from 10.00 am till 12.30 pm in offline mode.

Here is how candidates can download the admit cards:

- Visit the official website icar.org.in.

- Click on the link for the admit card once it appears.

- Provide the required details in the fields given on the page.

- Click on 'Submit'.

As per the exam schedule, the admit card was supposed to be released on Monday. Due to administrative reasons, ICAR had cancelled the exam earlier.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture in the country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.