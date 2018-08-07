You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

ICAR admit card 2018 for AIEEA re-exam expected to release today; download at icar.org.in

India FP Staff Aug 07, 2018 13:30:58 IST

ICAR AIEEA Re-exam Admit card 2018 is expected to be released soon by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on its official website, icar.org.in.

The All Indian Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) 2018 re-examination for admission to UG, PG courses is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 August, from 10.00 am till 12.30 pm in offline mode.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Here is how candidates can download the admit cards:

- Visit the official website icar.org.in.

- Click on the link for the admit card once it appears.

- Provide the required details in the fields given on the page.

- Click on 'Submit'.

As per the exam schedule, the admit card was supposed to be released on Monday. Due to administrative reasons, ICAR had cancelled the exam earlier.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)is an apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research, extension and education in agriculture in the country under the aegis of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:30 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Being #SelfMade is never giving up



Top Stories




Cricket Scores