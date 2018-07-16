ICAI to declare CA Final and CA CPT result on 20 July; check at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org

The results for Chartered Accountants Final Examination, Foundation Examination and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) are expected to be announced on 20 July by the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI), according to several media reports.

The candidates can access the result on the website, through email, and also through SMS.

There are three websites where one can check the result: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Here is how to check your score for CPT 2018:

- Go to the official website icaiexam.icai.org

- Log in to your account using your registration number and roll number.

- Click on the relevant link of CA CPT Result

- Take a printout of the result and save it

Students also have the option to get their result on their email address immediately after the declaration. Students can register their request on icaiexam.icai.org starting today.

To get the result on SMS, students can follow the format given below for their respective courses and send the message to 58888

Final Examination (Old Course) Result

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

Foundation Examination result

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate)

Common Proficiency Test (CPT) result

CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

ICAI had conducted the CA CPT 2018 examination in the month of June 2018 and CA Final Exam 2018 was conducted in May 2018.