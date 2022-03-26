ICAI reopens CA Foundation, Intermediate, Final application window today; check details here

The candidates should note that the application window will remain open till 30 March

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will reopen the application window for CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate May-June Exam 2022 from today, 26 March. Candidates, who are interested can register themselves by visiting the official website of the institute at icai.org.

To create a new account, applicants need to use their name, date of birth, registered email address and mobile number. Candidates should note that the application window will remain open till 30 March.

Those of Post Qualification Course - International Taxation - Assessment will also be permitted to apply during this period via online mode. However, these ICAI CA aspirants will have to pay a late fee.

“It has been decided to re – open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) from 26th March 2022 (11 AM) to 30th March 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (600/- or US $ 10),” reads the official notice.

Further in the notice, the Institute also mentioned that those seeking change of examination city or group or medium for the CA Examinations can avail the facility at icaiexam.icai.org from 21 to 30 March. There will be no extension of the last date for seeking change in the application form after the said date.

Through this notice, ICAI has also informed interested candidates that this is the last opportunity for them to apply for the May/ June 2022 exam.

Meanwhile, a CA official Dhiraj Khandelwal shared a post regarding the same on his social media handle wherein he urged applicants to hurry and fill the exam form.

For more details and updates, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official website at icaiexam.icai.org.