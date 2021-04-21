ICAI postpones CMA June 2021 exam to July; application deadline extended till 20 May
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the Cost and Management Accountant (CMA) 2021 exam which was supposed to be held in the month of June.
Now, the examination will be conducted in July. The institute has also extended the last date to apply to 20 May. For further information, students are advised to visit the official website icmai.in.
Dear CMA Students,@ICAICMA
Examination Notification Foundation June 2021
Foundation Exam will be conducted in M.C.Q Mode
&
Examination Notification Inter / Final June 2021
Mode of exam will be announced shortly
Last date for receipt of Exam Application Forms is 20th May 2021 pic.twitter.com/cwIhLgVIzp
— The Institute of Cost Accountants of India Pune (@ICMAIPune) April 20, 2021
As per the notification, the Foundation Course Exam will be held on 23 July while the Intermediate and Final Examination will be held from 26 July to 2nd August.
The application form for both exams needs to be filled only in online mode. However, overseas students are required to apply through offline medium and send a DD of the fee along with the form.
Application Fees:
Foundation Course Exam
For students residing in India, the application fee is Rs 600 while for overseas students it is US$60.
Intermediate Exam:
For students residing in India opting for One Group, the fee is Rs 1,200 while for overseas candidates it is the US $90. For those attempting the Two Group exam, the fee is Rs 2,400 for Inland students and the US $90 for overseas applicants.
Final examination:
For Inland candidates opting for One Group, the fee is Rs 2,400 while for overseas students it is the US $100. For those attempting the Two Group, the fee is Rs 2,800 for inland students and the US $100 for overseas applicants.
