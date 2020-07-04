ICAI cancels CA May exam 2020 due to rise in COVID-19 cases, merges it with November test
The students who have applied for May 2020 exams will have an option to change group/ groups of their appearance and centre of examination at the time of making a fresh application for November
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, or ICAI, has cancelled the CA May 2020 examinations and has decided to merge them with the November exams this year.
According to a release by ICAI, the students who have applied for May 2020 exams will have an option to change group/ groups of their appearance and centre of examination at the time of making a fresh application for November.
According to a report by Times Now, as per the current schedule, the exams will commence from 1 November. This date may be changed later depending on the condition at that time.
The decision of cancelling the May 2020 exams and merging them with the November exams has been taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.
The May 2020 exams were postponed were scheduled to start from 29 July.
As per a report by NDTV, the ICAI's announcement comes in the backdrop of the Institute informing the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would assess the feasibility of conducting CA exams, scheduled between 29 July and 16 August in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ICAI in its notification said that the date of the exams for July end was decided as the pandemic was expected to subside which did not happen.
Also, the Home Ministry has extended the closure of all schools and academic institutions till 31 July, due to which many institutions have expressed their inability to provide their premises to conduct the examinations.
The students have been advised to constantly check the Institute’s website - www.icai.org - for further announcements relating to November 2020 Examinations. In case of any queries students can write at may2020exam@icai.in.
