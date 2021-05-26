ICAI CA May 2021 Exam: Inter, Final and PQC exams to start from 5 July; visit icai.org for details
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the new exam dates for the Chartered Accountants intermediate, final, and post-qualification courses which were scheduled to be held in May. The examinations for students under the new and old course of CA final and intermediate programmes will start from 5 July.
For PQC, including International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT) and Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical examination will also begin from 5 July. The ICAI will share the detailed schedule soon.
Important Announcement - ICAI Chartered Accountants Intermediate, Final & PQC Examinations for May 2021 will now commence from Monday, 5th July 2021. Detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Exams will be announced shortly.
— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) May 26, 2021
Earlier, the institute had postponed all the examinations due to the worsening COVID-19 condition in the country. The exams were originally scheduled to start from 21 May.
For the benefit of students, who will appear for the November 2021 examination, the third batch of ‘Live Coaching Classes’ for the Final and Intermediate course has begun from 10 May. Click HERE to view the schedule:
In another notification, ICAI has extended the time to complete the Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC). All students can now complete OC/ITT on or before 30 June. Earlier the last date to complete it was 31 May. The decision was taken in the 401st meeting of the board held recently. Those who will not be able to complete their OC/ITT on or before 30 June, their article ship will be extended in direct proportion to the delay in completion of OC/ITT.
What is OC/ITT?
As per the norms of CA education and training, a student needs to complete the Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills (ICITSS) which comprises Information Technology Training (ITT) and Orientation Course (OC). Both ITT and OC should be at least 15 days each and must be completed before registering for practical training.
