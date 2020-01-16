ICAI CA Final Result: Chartered Accountants exam result likely to declared today on icai.org

ICAI CA Final Result| The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the Chartered Accountants (CA) final exam result on Thursday on its official website - icai.org. The ICAI CA exam result for Foundation and Intermediate courses will be declared either on 3 or 4 February.

ICAI will also release All India merit (upto the 50th rank) along with the result. The last session exam result was declared on 23 January. The CA exams are held twice a year, in November and May.

How to check ICAI CA Final Results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI - icai.org

Step 2 : Click on the link saying CA final result

Step 3: Candidates should enter their respective login credentials

Step 4: Results will be displayed on screen

The ICAI has also announced the CA exam schedule for May 2020.The result of the CA exam that is to be held in May is likely to be announced in August, noted NDTV.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and time of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.

