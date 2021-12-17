ICAI CA Exam January 2022: Application form window to reopen from today at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org; check details here

The ICAI CA Examination is scheduled to be held on 8 January (Saturday) and it will be conducted from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

The Chartered Accountants (CA) January Examination 2022 application form window will be reopened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, 17 December. The ICAI application forms will be available till 19 December on the official website at isaat.icaiexam.icai.org.

Furthermore, the ICAI CA Examination is scheduled to be held on 8 January (Saturday) and it will be conducted from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Candidates should note that the application window will be for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test only.

“The members may note that this is the last opportunity to apply for Chartered Accountants – Information Systems Audit (ISA), Assessment Test, 8th January 2022 application form online. Other modalities to test remain the same as announced vide Institutes announcement hosted at https://resource.cdn.icai.org/67779exam54367.pdf,” the official notice read. Those interested can read the official statement here.

Details on Information Systems Audit (ISA) Course Assessment Test:

For the Information Systems Audit, Assessment Test, an examination fee of Rs 2000 will be charged from the applicants. This payment should be made through online mode by using Master/Visa/ Rupay/BHIM UPI, Maestro Credit/Debit Card and NetBanking.

The official website of ICAI will release the admit card for the ISA Course Assessment Test by 24 December. Soon after its release, candidates will have to download the same from the official website.

Furthermore, the examination will be conducted at 80 centres in the country. Most importantly, once a centre is opted for a candidate, no alterations will be allowed in the choice under any circumstances unless the centre has been withdrawn. However, big cities including Mumbai and New Delhi have divided their zones with each zone covering certain areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, each zone is taken as an examination centre and has also been allotted with a code number.

The Committee on Information Technology / Digital Accounting and Assurance Board will notify students preparing for ISA-AT. While filling the ISA-AT test form that is based on the Institute’s data, the syllabus will be shown to the candidates. If in case, the syllabus is not shown clearly or correctly, then candidates can give their feedback on the same.