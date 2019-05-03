ICAI CA Exam 2019 dates changed for Paper 3 of CA Foundation Examination and Paper 4 and 5 of CA Final Examination

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the ICAI CA Exam 2019 dates for Paper 3 of CA Foundation Examination and Paper 4 and 5 of CA Final Examination — old as well as new scheme — due to certain "unavoidable circumstances".

The ICIA in a notification issued on Friday by B Muralidharan, Joint Secretary (Exams), the CA Foundation exam (paper 3) will now be held on 13 June. The paper 3 in the foundation exam includes business mathematics and logical reasoning (part 1) and statistics (part 2) papers. Students who apply for the CA Foundation exam can then apply for the Intermediate exam.

Likewise, the final exams for paper 4 and paper 5, based on both old and new scheme, will be held on 4 and 13 June, respectively, it said in a notification on the website.

The ICAI CA exams for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses were initially scheduled for 2 to 17 May, however, they were changed due to Lok Sabha Election. Acording to reports, the exam will now commence on 27 May.

The schedule of examinations for other papers, as notified on 11 March will remain the same.

