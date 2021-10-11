Candidates should note that the deadline to submit the examination form is 12 October till 11:59 pm.

The CA December 2021 examination form has been re-opened by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today, 11 October. Candidates can now apply online by visiting the official website of ICAI at https://icai.org/.

Those who are interested to fill the reopened examination form can do so with a late fee of Rs 600. Candidates should note that the deadline to submit the examination form is 12 October till 11:59 pm.

As per schedule, the CA exams in December will be conducted in various cities in India along with eight overseas examination centres. Furthermore, for answering the respective papers, candidates will be allowed to choose between English or Hindi medium. Also, applicants who opted out of the CA July examinations are entitled to appear in the December session.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA December 2021 exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAI - https://icai.org/

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Register or Login’ hyperlink that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates will need to login and proceed with the application form

Step 4: To proceed further, applicants need to pay the relevant fee and submit the form

Step 5: Kindly, download the form and keep a printout of the same for future use or reference

Direct link to register for ICAI CA exams December 2021: https://icaiexam.icai.org/#

Those applying for CA December 2021 examinations should know that the form is available for all three levels. The levels include CA Intermediate 2021, CA Foundation 2021, and CA Final 2021.

Meanwhile, ICAI has informed that the decision to reopen the examination form has been taken keeping in mind the interest and well-being of the candidates as well as mitigating the hardships that were faced due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Important dates to remember for CA Exam Form 2021:

- Exam form reopens on 11 October

- Deadline to submit reopened exam form on 12 October (till 11:59 pm)

- Admit card will be notified by the ICAI in due course of time

- CA December 2021 exams to be conducted from 5 to 20 December