ICAI CA Admit Cards 2019: Foundation, Intermediate and Final-New examination admit card released on icaiexam.icai.org

CAI CA Admit Cards 2019 released | The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for foundation, intermediate and final levels of Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams. Candidates can download the hall ticket from ICAI's official website icaiexam.icai.org.

According to an announcement made on the official website, the CA intermediate (IPC) exams for the post of Group 1 under the old scheme will be conducted on 2, 4, 6, 8 November. Exams for CA intermediate (IPC) exams Group 2 under the old scheme post will take place on 11, 14, 16 November. The CA Foundation examination under the new scheme is scheduled to take place on 9, 13, 15 and 17 November.

The CA intermediate exams for the post of Group 1 under the old scheme will be conducted on 2, 4, 6 and 8 November. Exams for CA intermediate course exams under the new scheme for Group 2 will take place on 11, 14, 16 and 18 November.

The final course exam under the old scheme will be held on 1, 3, 5 and 7 November for Group 1. For Group 2, the final course exam will be held on 9, 13, 15 and 17 November. The final course exam under the new scheme will be held for on 1, 3, 5, 7 November for Group 1. For Group 2, the final course exam under the new scheme will take place on 9, 13, 15 and 17 November.

Steps to download ICAI CA Admit Cards 2019:

Step 1: Go to the ICAI website at icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Then, candidates should log in using their Login ID which includes the registration number and password.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Then they need to click on the link in front for the admit card.

Step 5: As a result, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download it and take a printout for future reference.

The official notification read: “Admit cards in respect of candidates admitted to the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New examination, with their photographs and signatures on them, are hosted on icaiexam.icai.org. No physical admit cards will be sent to any candidate. Candidates are required to download and print their admit cards from the website."

Candidates would not be allowed to appear for the exams without an admit card.