ICAI annouces dates for cycle II CA exams at icai.org, to commence from 21 January next year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the dates for cycle II Chartered Accountants (CA) exams. The institute has revealed the exam will commence from 21 January, 2021.

In an official notification released by ICAI, it has been mentioned that the January/February 2021 exam will be held in all the cities where exams are currently scheduled for November. Elaborated exam schedule and the release of hall tickets will be initiated soon and candidates will be able to collect all relevant information from the official website at icai.org.

Announcement for January/February 2021 ICAI Examination

According to a report by The Indian Express, as many as 4,71,619 examinees will be appearing for the CA exams in cycle I. The exam begins on 21 November and it will be held at over 1,000 exam centres. The report cited ICAI figures to state that on an average 147 students will be sitting in an exam centre as the maximum number of candidates appearing on any single day would be about 1,52,000. The ongoing pandemic has made the holding of large scale examinations difficult as authorities need to be more alert.

Also, the institute has changed nearly 30 centres just a few days ahead of the November CA exams. However, for those students whose exam centres have been changed, the old admit cards will be applicable and no new hall tickets will be issued. Candidates need to not worry as except for the venue change, all other details will remain unchanged.

ICAI has also introduced a system of opting-out in view of the COVID-19 situation, reported NDTV . Candidates who themselves or their family members are COVID-19 positive can opt for this scheme and not appear in the November exams. The facility is available to avail even while giving the exam in case a candidate starts to show symptoms of the virus or anyone in their family tests positive.