ICAI allows Class 12 students to provisionally register for CA Foundation Course, sets 30 June as deadline for application

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has allowed students who have appeared for Class 12 board exams this year to apply for Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation Course.

The criteria have been relaxed so that candidates who have not registered due to the postponement of exams can also apply. The ICAI has taken this decision in view of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per an ICAI notification, “Candidates may provisionally register in the Foundation Course on or before 30 June 2020, if he has been either allotted the admit card and/or appeared in one or more papers in the months of February/March 2020.”

The ICAI has also allowed students to take November 2020 Foundation examination after passing Class 12. One can register for the course by visiting its official website (ICAI.org) or using this direct link.

How to register for CA Foundation courses

Step 1: Go to the official website ICAI.org

Step 2: Look for New Foundation and Intermediate (Direct Entry) Form option

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where there will be the option for registration of new and existing students/members

Step 5: If you are an existing member, log in using you ID and password.

Step 6: New members have to create an account by providing name, email address, date of birth and phone number

Step 7: After that, you will receive an OTP on your mobile number.

Step 8: You will be asked to enter the captcha and OTP sent on the stated mobile number.

Step 9: Following which, you can apply for the course by entering the required details.

