ICAI Admit Card 2019: Institute of Chartered Accountants releases admit card for foundation, IPC, final exams; check icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI Admit Card 2019| The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit card for candidates registered for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC) and Final-New May 2019 exams. The admit cards are available on ICAI’s official website icaiexam.icai.org

ICAI has announced that the candidates will have to download their admit cards from the website as no candidate will be sent a physical copy. In order to download their hall ticket, candidates will have to log in to their account on the official website.

The exam for ICAI's foundation course will be held from 27 May to 12 June.

Steps to download the ICAI Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website icaiexam.icai.org.

Step 2: Log in by entering your registration number and password.

Step 3: Click on the link for the hall ticket to view and download the admit card.

According to NDTV, the ICAI exams were earlier scheduled to be held between 2 and 17 May, but they were postponed in the wake of the Lok Sabha election. The examinations will be held at 144 centres, five of which will be at foreign locations.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) conducts the ICAI exam, also known as the CA exam. Candidates who qualify all the levels of the exams within a stipulated period of time are certified to be chartered accountants.

