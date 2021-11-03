IBPS SO recruitment 2021: Registrations begin at ibps.in for 1,828 posts; check direct link here

The IBPS SO preliminary exam will be held on 26 December, while the main exam is scheduled to take place on 30 January 2022

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the recruitment of specialist officers (SO) in the organisation. Candidates who wish to apply for the 1,828 IBSP SO vacancies can register themselves at https://ibps.in/.

Steps to apply for IBSP SO 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://ibps.in/

― Click on the link that reads “Apply Online for CRP SPL- XI” which is available on the main page

― Select the new registration option and complete the process using the requisite details

― Login and fill in the IBPS SO 2021 application

― Upload the needed documents, pay the application fee and submit the IBPS SO form

― Save a copy of the application for use in the future

Here's the direct link for IBPS SO 2021 registration

According to the official notification, applicants need to submit their application forms by 23 November.

The IBPS has posted a total of 220 vacancies for the post of IT officer, 884 openings for agricultural field officer, 535 posts for marketing officer, 44 vacancies for law officer, 84 openings for rajbhasha adhikari, and 61 posts for HR/personnel officer.

Candidates must be born between 2 November, 1991, and 1 November, 2001, including both dates. Candidates can check the official website of the IBPS for more details regarding the qualifications required.

The application fee for the IBPS SO 2021 is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 850 for all other categories.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam and interview.

The IBPS SO preliminary exam will be held on 26 December, while the main exam is scheduled to take place on 30 January 2022. The results of the IBPS SO preliminary exam will be out in January next year. The interview will be conducted sometime in February or March next year, with the provisional allotment being announced by the IBPS in April.