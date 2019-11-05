IBPS SO Notification 2019: Application process for Specialist Officers’ cadre posts to begin from tomorrow; check ibps.in for details

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the notification for recruitment of Specialist Officers’ cadre posts today on its official website. Interested candidates who wish to check the detailed advertisement can visit the official website ibps.in.

According to the official notification, candidates can fill and submit the application form from 6 November (tomorrow) to 26 November, 2019. The online preliminary exam will be conducted on 28 and 29 December while the mains exam will be conducted on 25 January, 2020.

Stages of examination:

The notification also mentions that the IBPS SO 2019 exam will be conducted in three phases: preliminary, main and interview. Both preliminary and main exam will be conducted in online mode. Those who qualify the preliminary and main exam will be shortlisted for the common interview round which will be conducted by the participating organisations.

Vacancies:

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the selection of personnel for the following Specialist Officers’ cadre posts: IT Officer (Scale-I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I), and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Eligibility and age limit:

The age limit for IBPS SO examination is between 20 and 30 years calculated as on the last date of applying. Hence, candidates applying should be a maximum of 30 years of age on or before 26 November, 2019.

Application fee:

The candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PWBD categories will be required to pay an application of Rs 100 while those belonging to the general category will have to submit Rs 600 (exclusive of GST).

