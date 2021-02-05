IBPS SO main exam results 2020 declared; check scores at ibps.in
In order to be selected, candidates will have to qualify for the main exam and then clear the interview round
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) declared the results for the Specialist Officers (SO) main examination on its official website on Thursday, 4 February. Candidates who appeared in the main written exam can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in and check their results.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, after the results link went live from 4 February, candidates will have the time till 10 February to check their marks.
The portal added that the recruitment exam was conducted by the authority on 24 January.
IBPS SO main exam results 2020: how to check
Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says: ‘Click here to download the online main exam scorecard CRP SPL-X’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page after clicking on it
Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given spaces
Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, your IBPS SO main exam results 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: View the mark sheet, download the document before the closure of the result link
Step 7: Candidates can also take a print out of their result for future use
Here is the direct link to check IBPS SO main results 2020 online
As per a Republic World report, the recruitment drive is being carried out to fill as many as 645 vacancies in various departments and the selected candidates will be posted in various banks across the country.
In order to be selected, candidates will have to qualify for the main exam and then clear the interview round. Earlier, the preliminary exams were held on 26 and 27 December 2020.
The report added that the interviews are going to be held in the month of February.
