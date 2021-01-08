IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in; exam on 24 January

Along with the admit card, students will be required to carry a valid photo identity card for verification at the test centre

IBPS SO main exam admit card 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Friday (8 January). Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download the hall ticket from the official website - ibps.in.

The IBPS SO Mains exam 2021 will be conducted on 24 January. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible for the main examinations. The IBPS SO prelims result was declared on 6 January, 2021.

Candidates will be able to download IBPS SO Main exam 2021 admit card by 24 January. The hall ticket will mention the students' name, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam centre’s name and address.

The admit card will also mention the guidelines that candidates appearing for the exam will have to follow on the day of the test. Those who forget to carry a printout of their hall ticket will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Candidates will be required to key in their IBPS registration number and password correctly. Along with the admit card, students will be required to carry a valid photo identity card for verification at the test centre.

Steps to download IBPS SO Main Exam admit card 2021:

Step 1: Open the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Click here to download the online main exam call letter CRP SPL-X."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth in DD/MM/YY format.

Step 4: In the box, type the image as displayed on the page and press the Login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS SO main exam admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully check the details including your name, registration number before saving and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS SO main exam 2021 admit card

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 645 vacancies of Specialist Officers' cadre posts for IT Officer (Scale I), Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I), Rajsabha Adhikari (Scale I), Law Officer (Scale I), HR/ Personnel Officer (Scale I) and Marketing Officer (Scale I).

Shortlisted candidates will be posted in banks such as Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sing Bank and Bank of Maharashtra.