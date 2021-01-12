IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 preliminary exam result 2020 declared; check official website ibps.in

IBPS RRB Officers exam | Those who have qualified the prelims examination will now have to appear for online mains exam which will be followed by interview round

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 preliminary exam result 2020 has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its website - ibps.in. The result of the recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary exam will be available on the official portal till 18 January.

According to a report by The Times of India, IBPS RRB CRP IX Officer Scale 1 preliminary exam 2020 was conducted in online mode on 12 and 13 September 2020. The recruitment drive is carried out to fill 3,800 vacancies. To qualify in the preliminary exam, candidates should have secured minimum cut-off marks.

Those who have qualified the prelims examination will now have to appear for online mains exam which will be followed by interview round.

The IBPS RRB PO Mains exam will be conducted on 30 January 2021. The admit card, mentioning the details of the candidates and exam centre, will soon be released on the official website.

The IBPS PO Mains exam will have a total of 200 questions of 1 mark each. The exam will have questions on reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language, and quantitative aptitude. For each of the incorrect answer, one fourth of the marks assigned to the question will be deducted.

A report by Zee News said that depending on the number of vacancies available, candidates in each category, not exceeding three times of the announced vacancies in each state, will be called for interview, subject to availability.

Steps to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim examination result 2020:

Step 1: Open the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

Step 2: Tap on the scrolling notification on the homepage that reads, "Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to key in your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth correctly.

Step 4: In the box, type the image displayed on the page.

Step 5: Click on the Login button.

Step 6: Your IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelim result 2020 will open on the webpage.

Step 7: Check your score and qualifying status before saving the result.

Step 8: Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 prelims result 2020: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrb9as1jun20/res1rsd9a_jan21/login.php?appid=230464b061bf3781cce1d782f605fa63