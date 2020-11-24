IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and III Result 2020 declared; check details at ibps.in

The results have been released for Officer Scale II and Scale III posts. The exams for both the posts were held on 18 October

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the IBPS RRB result on its official website on Tuesday, 24 November.

Candidates who gave the exam can check the result status on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

As per a report in The Times of India, the IBPS RRB result will be available to view for candidates on the official website till 1 December.

The results have been released for Officer Scale II and Scale III posts.

The exams for both the posts were held on 18 October.

The report added that candidates who have been shortlisted will have to appear for an interview which will be conducted by Nodal Regional Rural banks with help of NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority.

Here is the direct link to check the result of IBPS Officer Scale II

Here is the direct link to check the result of IBPS Officer Scale III

Candidates need to enter their registration number and password to view their results.

Here's how to download the IBPS RRB Officer II and III result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

Step 2: Once there, click on “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Examination for CRP RRB IX -II and III”.

Step 3: Click on “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Single Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale II” or “Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Single Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale III”.

Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth and click on Login button.

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, the recruitment is being done to fill up over 1,200 posts of Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) and Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager).