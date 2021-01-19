IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, download by 30 January
To be shortlisted for interview, candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 on Monday, 30 January.
Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO admit card from the official website - ibps.in.
The link to download the call letter will be active till 30 January and candidates are advised not to wait for the last minute to download the call letter.
The IBPS RRB PO prelims was held on 12 and 13 September, 2020. The result cum merit list for IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 exam was released on 11 January.
Here's how to download the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ibps.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link 'click here to download call letter for IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 main exam' on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates need to login using their credentials.
Step 4: The IBPS admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Candidates need to take a print out.
Candidates should note that the information regarding the examination centre and reporting time would be printed on the admit card. the admit card for the prelims is not valid for the main examination.
To be shortlisted for interview, candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination. Prior to the completion of the interview process, scores obtained in the online main examination will not be shared with the candidates shortlisted for the interview.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
IBPS SO main admit card 2021 released at ibps.in; exam on 24 January
Along with the admit card, students will be required to carry a valid photo identity card for verification at the test centre
IBPS SO prelims result 2020 declared; here's how to check results at ipbs.in
The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020-21 will be conducted on 24 January 2021. The Admit Card is yet to be made available on the website
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared at ibps.in; main exam to be held on 4 February
IBPS is looking forward to filling as many as 1,417 vacancies in the sector countrywide.