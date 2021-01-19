IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit card 2020 released at ibps.in, download by 30 January

To be shortlisted for interview, candidates will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains admit cards 2020 on Monday, 30 January.

Candidates who qualified the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the mains. Candidates can download the IBPS RRB PO admit card from the official website - ibps.in.

The link to download the call letter will be active till 30 January and candidates are advised not to wait for the last minute to download the call letter.

The IBPS RRB PO prelims was held on 12 and 13 September, 2020. The result cum merit list for IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 exam was released on 11 January.

Here's how to download the call letter for IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the link 'click here to download call letter for IBPS RRB Officer scale 1 main exam' on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to login using their credentials.

Step 4: The IBPS admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates need to take a print out.

Candidates should note that the information regarding the examination centre and reporting time would be printed on the admit card. the admit card for the prelims is not valid for the main examination.

