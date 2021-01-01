IBPS RRB officer, office assistant result declared; check provisional list at ibps.in

Candidates are required to login with their registration number and date of birth to check their IBPS scores. The link to check the provisional list and the result link will be available at the website till 30 January

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the results of Office Assistant and Officer (Scale I, II and III ) on its official website — ibps.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling result link

Step 3: Login using credentials such as registration no., date of birth

Step 4: Result will be available

Step 5: Download for future reference

The provisional allotment list under the reserve list is subject to the candidates' fulfilment of the criteria for the regional rural bank (RRB).

The provisional list has been created based on merit-cum-preference, as per the official notice. For candidates who have scored the same marks, merit is decided in order of date of birth with senior candidates being placed before, as per the rules.