IBPS RRB Office Assistant result 2020 declared at ibps.in; link to check score active till 22 December

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2020 provisional allotment under reserve list is made for the posts of Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 and Office Assistant Multi-Purpose

IBPS RRB result 2020 for recruitment of office assistants has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on its official website - ibps.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the CRP RRB - VIII - Office Assistant (multipurpose) recruitment examination can download the provisional allotment list using their login credentials.

The link to check IBPS RRB result 2020 will be active till 22 December. Candidates should download their result before the link gets deactivated.

IBPS RRB Office Assistant 2020 provisional allotment under reserve list is made for the posts of Officer Scale 1, 2, 3 and Office Assistant Multi-Purpose as per the vacancies informed by the RRBs in individual category.

The provisional allotment list has been prepared on the basis of merit cum preference. The allotted RRBs will be receiving offer of appointment, terms and conditions, schedule for verification of documents.

Steps to check UBPS CRP RRB - VIII Office Assistant result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection - ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, "Click Here To View Your Result for CRP RRB-VIII Office Assistant (Provisional Allotment - Reserve List).

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will be required to enter your registration number/roll number and password/ date of birth correctly.

Step 4: Type the letters shown on image on the screen.

Step 5: Click on Login key.

Step 6: Your IBPS RRB result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Step 7: Check your name, roll number and other details before downloading and taking a print out.

Here is the direct link to download IBPS CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant Result 2020