IBPS RRB notification 2020: Recruitment for office assistants and Scale I, II, III officers to open from tomorrow, apply at ibps.in by 21 July

Candidates applying for IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment should possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification of the IBPS RRB 2020 on its official website ibps.in. The notification has announced the recruitment of Office Assistants and Officers of Scale I, II, and III.

According to a report by Careers 360, eligible candidates can fill the online application from Wednesday, 1 July. The last date of filing the application form and payment of application fee is 21 July.

IBPS has also extended the schedule date of the exam. As per the new schedule, the examination is expected to be held in September/October 2020 for the prelims stage. Candidates will be able to download the call letter in the month of August.

A report by Times Now states that candidates applying for IBPS RRB 2020 recruitment should possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised University or its equivalent with proficiency in local language as prescribed by the participating RRB.

Candidates for Officer Scale 1 will have to undergo the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview while a single level exam is conducted for the post of Officers Scale II and III followed by an interview.

For applicants enrolling for the Office Assistant posts, the selection is done on the basis of the Prelims Exam, Mains Exam, and Interview round.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager) should be minimum age of 18 and maximum of 30 years as on 1 July 2020.

Those applying for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) should be between 18 and 28 years. For Officer Scale - II (Senior Manager) the maximum age is 40 and minimum is 21 and for Officer Scale-II (Manager) the maximum is 32 and minimum 21 years.

Candidates can check other details of IBPS RRB recruitment 2020 here - https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/AdvtCRPRRB_IX.pdf

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ibps.in

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads IBPS RRB application form

Step 3: Once directed to a new page, click for new registration

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit

Step 5: Login again using the credentials generated

Step 6: Complete the application form by adding personal details, education details, uploading photo and signature

Step 7: Pay application fee and submit