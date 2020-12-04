IBPS RRB interview admit card 2020 released; candidates can check their status on ibps.in
Those appearing in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and Scale III interview 2020 are advised to carry all documents, including the call letter, with them on the day of the interview
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the interview admit card/ call letter for candidates who had applied for officers Scale II and Scale II recruitment 2020 in participating regional rural banks (RRBs). Candidates who qualified for the IBPS RRB recruitment exam 2020 for scale II and III officers can download the interview call letter from the official website ibps.in.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, IBPS declared scores of online main examination for recruitment of officer scaler II and II on 4 November 2020. The main examination for officer scales II and III was held on 18 October.
Here is the direct link to download the IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for Scale II officers. Candidates who applied for Scale III can download the IBPS RRB interview call letter by clicking here.
Here's how to download the IBPS RRB interview call letter 2020 for Scale II and III officers:
Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the link reads 'Click Here to Download Interview Call Letters for CRP RRBs IX Officers Scale II and III' flashing on the homepage.
Step 3: A new notification page will appear. Click on the respective download link for the exam one appeared for, which in turn will take the candidate to a login page.
Step 4: Candidates have to enter their registration number, date of birth, captcha code, and click on the submit button.
Step 5: Download IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and Scale III Interview Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.
As per a report in Jagran Josh, candidates appearing in the IBPS RRB Officer Scale II and Scale III interview 2020 are advised to bring all documents along with the call letter with them on the day of the interview. A candidate's candidature could be cancelled if they fail to produce documents at the time of the interview.
