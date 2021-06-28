IBPS RRB Exam 2021:Registration for over 10,000 Group A and B posts closes today; apply at ibps.in

The online application process for Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant posts had started on 8 June

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application process for the Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Exam 2021 today, 28 June. Interested candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website of IBPS ibps.in .

The recruitment drive aims at filling over 10,000 Group A and Group B posts in the institute. Applicants should note that they can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) as well as for the Post of Officer (PoO).

However, a candidate can only apply for one post in an officer's cadre or squad which is Officer Scale-I or Scale-II, or Scale-III. Also, candidates will have to apply and pay an application fee separately for each post that they are applying for.

The online application process for Officer Scale I, II, and III and Office Assistant posts had commenced on 8 June.

Check eligibility criteria, selection process, and fee details below:

Candidates, who have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university, can apply for the posts offered by the institute. Also, interested aspirants are advised to read the official notification for detailed eligibility criteria knowledge before applying.

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the IBPS RRB Exam 2021 will be conducted in 2 phases- Preliminary and Main exams. Then for the posts of Officers, candidates (who have been selected) will have to appear for the interview round along with Preliminary and Main exams.

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD and Ex-Serviceman (EXSM) categories will have to pay Rs 175 as application fee for both Officer and Office Assistant vacancies. Applicants belonging to other categories will have to pay Rs 850 as application fee.

The institute has advised all candidates to regularly visit the official website of IBPS ibps.in for the latest details, updates, and information.