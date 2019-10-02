IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection declares results for preliminary online examination for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant on ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2019| The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the results for the preliminary online examination for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) on its official website – ibps.in. Candidates who had appeared for IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) Clerk Office Assistant VIII Prelims examination can now check their results.

The IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam for clerk office assistant from 27 July to 1 August 2019. The candidates who all have cleared the preliminary examination will now have to sit for the main examination, said reports.

How to check the IBPS CRP VIII Office Assistant exam result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link 'Preliminary Online Examination for CRP VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)' on the top of the homepage

Step 3: A new page opens. Candidates have to fill in their respective registration numbers and date of birth and download their results. They are advised to take a print out of the results for future reference.

The IBPS is an autonomous body set up to select personnel for various client organisations. It provides service to all Public Sector Banks, SBI, Associate Banks of SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC and Insurance companies, etc.