IBPS RRB clerk office assistant admit card released at ibps.in; here's how to download hall ticket

Candidates will be allowed to download their hall tickets for the IBPS RRB Group B- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) recruitment exam till 20 February, which is the date for the main exam

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the admit card for the main exam of Regional Rural Banks (RRB) clerk office assistant (multipurpose) on its official website ibps.in.

Candidates who have cleared the prelims and applied for the main exam can visit ibps.in and download their call letter in the online mode.

According to Jagran Josh report, the Group B vacancy comes under the CRP RRB IX and the window to download the admit cards opened on Wednesday (3 February). Candidates will be allowed to download their hall tickets for the recruitment exam till 20 February, which is the date for the main exam.

Here are the steps one needs to follow in order to download the IBPS RRB Group B- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk):

Step 1: Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your registration credentials in the given space (registration number and password/ date of birth)

Step 5: After entering the details, click on submit

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the hall ticket and take a print out for carrying it to the centre

Here is the direct link to the online main exam call letter.

According to The Indian Express, the online exam will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of a total of 200 marks. The exam will be of 120 minutes and questions will be asked on six subjects. These are reasoning, computer knowledge, general awareness, English language, Hindi language, and numerical ability. All the subjects will have 40 questions each with different marks weightage.

The report added that candidates must attain a minimum mark in the written main exams to be shortlisted for the next interview round. It will be only after a candidate has been selected in the interview that they will have a chance of being recruited.