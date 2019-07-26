IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection releases admit card, for details, check ibps.in

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2019 released | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the RRB Office Assistant Admit Card. Candidates who applied for CRP RRB VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Group B posts can download their admit card through their official website ibps.in

Here are the steps to check the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card:

Step 1: Open the official website ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP- RRBs VIII Office Assistant (Multipurpose)'

Step 3: Click on the relevant link when the new tab opens

Step 4: Enter details as required and click on 'Log In'

Step 5: View results as displayed on the screen and take a printout for future purposes

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam is scheduled to be held on 17, 18 and 25 August, 2019.

The computer-based examination will consist of questions from reasoning, and numerical ability. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is an autonomous body that is set up to process the assessment of various personnel for client organisations across the country. It provides its services for various clients like SBI, RBI, NABARD, SIDBI, LIC, and a few others.