IBPS RRB 2019: IBPS releases exam notification on ibps.in; candidates can register online from 18 June to 4 July

IBPS RRB 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the exam notification for the common recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB). Candidates can submit their applications from 18 June to 4 July by visiting the official website ibps.in.

IBPS will select candidates on the basis of two online exams — the preliminary and main exams — followed by an interview round. The Nodal Regional Rural Banks will coordinate the interviews with the help of NABARD and IBPS, in consultation with the appropriate authority.

The allotment of RRB candidates will conclude by January 2020.

Important Dates to remember for IBPS RRB recruitment 2019:

– Online registration date: 18 June to 4 July

– IBPS RRB Prelims: 3, 4 and 11 August (Officer Scale 1); 17, 18 and 25 August (Office Assistant)

– IBPS RRB Main Exam: 29 September (Office Assistant); 22 September (Officer Scale 1)

– IBPS RRB Single Exam: 22 September (Officer Scale 2 and 3)

– IBPS RRB Interview: November (Officer Scale 1, 2 and 3)

- Provisional Allotment: 2020 January

Application fee that candidates have to pay:

Officer (Scale I, II & III)

– Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWBD candidates

– Rs 600 for all others

Office Assistant (Multipurpose)

– Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates

– Rs 600 for all others

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, minority communities, ex-servicemen, persons with benchmark disabilities for the post of office assistant (multipurpose) and candidates from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minority communities for the post of officer scale-I.

