IBPS RRB 2019: Application process for filling of 8,400 posts in rural banks begins today; apply on www.ibps.in before 4 July

IBPS RRB exam 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the common recruitment process for regional rural banks for the year 2019. The online application process of IBPS RRB will begin from 18 June and candidates can visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in to apply.

The IBPS RRB 2019 exam will be held to recruit candidates for the post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II and III in the regional rural banks. The examination drive will fill up 8,400 posts in various regional rural banks in the country, Times Now reported.

The criteria for applying includes being a graduate. However, the maximum age limit varies for all three posts. Candidates can read the full eligibility criteria here. Interested applicants should keep in mind that postings may include various rural locations across India.

Here is how to apply for the IBPS RRB exam 2019:

Step 1: Scan the necessary documents for upload

Step 2: Visit the official website ibps.in and click on the home page to open the link CRP for RRBs and then click on the appropriate option or post

Step 3: Register yourself if you are first time user

Step 4: Note down the provisional registration number and the password. An Email and SMS indicating the number and password will also be sent to you

Sep 5: Upload the necessary documents like photograph, signature, left thumb impression and a handwritten declaration

Step 6: Carefully fill in the details in the application form and click on the “FINAL SUBMIT” button at the end

Step 7: Make the payment and click on submit

The online application process will end on 4 July.

Meanwhile, the pre-exam training for office assistant will start on 27 July and will conclude on 1 August. The Centre, venue address, date and time for examinations (Preliminary / Main / Single) and common interview shall be intimated in the respective call letter.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.