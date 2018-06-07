IBPS RRB 2018 notification released; online application process to begin tomorrow at ibps.in

IBPS has released the official notification for RRB Common Recruitment Process. The application process for Recruitment to Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will begin tomorrow, according to several media reports.

IBPS will conduct an online exam (preliminary phase) in August-September 2018 and the pre-exam training for both the posts will be held in July-August 2018. The IBPS RRB Common Recruitment Process will include a common written exam, a common interview and a provisional allotment in the regional rural banks. A total of 56 RRBs are participating in the recruitment process, this time.

According to an NDTV report, a candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However, a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.

The eligibility criteria for applying is that the candidates with a Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply. However, for the post of an Officer, graduates in specific disciplines only will be eligible to apply.

Also, for the Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1) posts, proficiency in local language is a must to apply. For other posts of an Officer rank, candidates need to have one/two/ five years of working experience, accordingly.

For the Officer post vacancy list, a bank-wise is available on the official website: www.ibps.in