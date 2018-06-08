You are here:
IBPS RRB 2018: Notification released for Officer scale I, II, III, Office Assistant posts, check ibps.in for details

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 17:19:18 IST

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the annual recruitment exam notification for officers (Scale- I, II & III) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Bank (RRB) under CRP RBs VII.

Representational image. Reuters

The notification is released at ibps.in, where candidates can check eligibility, exam dates and vacancy details.

It is mandatory for the candidates who wish to join any of the Regional Rural banks as Group A officers and Group B officers, to register for CRP at ibps.in.

The registration process will conclude on 2 July, 2018.

There are a total of 5249 vacancies for Office Assistants and 3312 vacancies for Officers Scale I.

The IBPS RRB PO 2018 examinations will be conducted on 12 and 18 August 2018 (Preliminary Exam). Mains exam for the same will be conducted on 30 September.

IBPS RRB 2018 Office Assistant preliminary exam will be conducted on 19 and 25 August and 1 September, 2018, while the mains exam will be conducted on 7 October, 2018.

The application fee for recruitment of officers (Scale I, II & III) is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD candidates and Rs 600 for others.

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose), the application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates and Rs 600 for others.


