The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment 2021 result under the reserved list for Regional Rural Banks (RRB).

The provisional allotment list has been released for the posts of Officer Scale I and Clerk (Office Assistant). The result will be available on the official website till 20 June. Candidates can check and download the scorecard by visiting the site.

Applicants can follow these simple steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website – ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the “IBPS RRB provisional allotment under reserved list” link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, open the link for the post you have applied for

Step 4: On the new page, enter your login credentials

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and login

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Check it

Step 7: If required, save a copy and take a printout

Download the result directly from here:

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb9oajun20/respares_may21/login.php?appid=f20212538ed78461aa1ccfd8527943a1

IBPS is an autonomous body that implements world-class processes for selecting candidates for various organisations. In 2019-20, more than 1.45 crore candidates registered for various IBPS examinations. It caters to almost all public sector banks, associate banks of SBI, Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, SIDBI, etc.

https://www.ibps.in/