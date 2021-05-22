IBPS releases provisional allotment result 2021 for RRB Officer Scale 1, clerk posts; check ibps.in for details
The provisional allotment list has been released for the posts of Officer Scale I and Clerk (Office Assistant)
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the provisional allotment 2021 result under the reserved list for Regional Rural Banks (RRB).
The provisional allotment list has been released for the posts of Officer Scale I and Clerk (Office Assistant). The result will be available on the official website till 20 June. Candidates can check and download the scorecard by visiting the site.
Applicants can follow these simple steps to check the result:
Step 1: Go to the official website – ibps.in.
Step 2: Click on the “IBPS RRB provisional allotment under reserved list” link on the homepage
Step 3: Now, open the link for the post you have applied for
Step 4: On the new page, enter your login credentials
Step 5: Enter the captcha code and login
Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Check it
Step 7: If required, save a copy and take a printout
Download the result directly from here:
https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rrbb9oajun20/respares_may21/login.php?appid=f20212538ed78461aa1ccfd8527943a1
IBPS is an autonomous body that implements world-class processes for selecting candidates for various organisations. In 2019-20, more than 1.45 crore candidates registered for various IBPS examinations. It caters to almost all public sector banks, associate banks of SBI, Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, SIDBI, etc.
https://www.ibps.in/
also read
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 admit card released at ibps.in; test to be conducted on 5, 12, 13 December
IBPS is conducting the recruitment exam to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank and Bank of India, among others
IBPS declares RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Result 2021 at ibps.in; steps to check
According to reports, as many as 3,800 candidates will be selected to work as Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) in various Rural Banks of India as part of the recruitment drive
IBPS RRB clerk office assistant admit card released at ibps.in; here's how to download hall ticket
Candidates will be allowed to download their hall tickets for the IBPS RRB Group B- Office Assistant (Multipurpose) (Clerk) recruitment exam till 20 February, which is the date for the main exam