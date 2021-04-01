IBPS releases provisional allotment list for posts of PO, SO, clerk; check ibps.in

The allotment has been done on merit-cum-preference basis as per the guidelines of the Government of India

The provisional allotment under the reserve list for Probationary Officers (PO), Clerk, and Specialist Officer (SO) 2019 posts has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on the official website, ibps.in. Candidates can check the list from 31 March to 30 April by using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

These steps can be followed to check the list:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “Click Here To View Your Provisional Allotment - Reserve List) Clerk/PO/MT and SPL Officer"

Step 3: You'll see a login window on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the required login credentials

Step 5: The list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the IBPS Provisional Allotment Reserve List 2019 for future reference

Direct links:

Clerk

PO

SO

The allotment has been done on merit-cum-preference basis as per the guidelines of the Government of India. If two candidates secure the same marks, the merit order is decided as per their date of birth.

However, the provisional allotment does not guarantee an offer of employment by the IPBS. It is subjected to the decision of the participating banks.

The institute had earlier released the list of cut-off marks for these posts. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check their marks on the website.