The notification for the vacancies of Office Assistant, Officers Scale I, Officers Scale II and III. has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Interested candidates can apply to the aforementioned posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/.

As per the information available on the website, the application process for these vacancies is going to start from today, Tuesday, 8 June. The process for IBPS RRB recruitment 2021 is going to close on 28 June.

Here are the steps that aspirants can follow to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.ibps.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find a link titled ‘Click here to apply online CRP RRBs. Click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open. At this step, select the post which you would like to apply for (Office Assistant, Officers Scale I or Officers Scale II and III)

Step 4: Once you click the desired link, the application portal will open. Now click on New Registration at the top right corner of the page

Step 5: Enter your details to register for the IBPS RRB recruitment

Step 6: Once registered, fill in the application form, upload required documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Download the IBPS RRB recruitment application form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form and save it for future reference.

As reported by The Times of India, the common recruitment process will be held in August, September, and October this year. Interviews will take place tentatively in November.