IBPS releases admit card for RRB office assistant preliminary exam 2020, download at ibps.in
The exam is conducted for the posts of Office Assistant, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager Officer Scale - I, Banking Officer Scale - II, among others
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for RRB office assistant preliminary examination on its website — ibps.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the hall ticket by 26 September.
IBPS said that 99.2 percent candidates appearing for the exam have been allotted centre of their choice.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the prelims exam was scheduled to be held on 12 and 13 September but it has been postponed.
A report by The Times of India said the institute has released the IBPS RRB 2020 notification on 30 June for selection to the post of both Assistant and Officer Cadre in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country.
The exam is conducted every year to fill the vacancies of Office Assistant, Marketing Manager, Treasury Manager Officer Scale - I, Banking Officer Scale - II, Agriculture Officer (Grade - II), Law Officer (Grade - II), Chartered Accountant (Grade II), Officer (Grade III), IT Officer (Grade II).
The admit card will have the details of the candidate including name, roll number, registration number, and will also mention the date of the exam among others.
Steps to download IBPS Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-IX) for Recruitment of Group - "B" Office Assistant (Multipurpose):
Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-IX -OA-."
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Download and take a print out.
Here's the direct link to download the admit card.
