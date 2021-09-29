The online registration process for the recruitment drive will begin from 1 October while the last date to apply will be 14 October.

A notification for the recruitment of Faculty Research Associates, Associate Professors, Hindi Officers, Research Associates, and various other posts have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The online registration process for the recruitment drive will begin from 1 October while the last date to apply will be 14 October.

Once the application window opens, aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official IBPS website. Below, take a look at the posts for which applications are invited:

- Research Associates

- Assistant Professors

- Hindi Officers

- Faculty Research Associates

- IT Engineers (Data Centre)

- IT Database Administrators

- Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend)

Selection Process:

The registered candidates will have to appear for a written test for each post. Aspirants who qualify the written will be called for an interview round during which they have to show all their documents mentioned in the notification.

Application Fee:

For all aspirants, the application fee is Rs 1,000. In order to pay, candidates can use Credit Cards, Internet banking, Debit Cards (Visa/ RuPay/ Master Card/ Maestro), IMPS, and Mobile Wallets/ Cash Cards.

Age Limit:

Research Associates - 21 to 30 years

Faculty Research Associates - 27 to 40 years

Associate Professors - 35 to 45 years

Hindi Officers- 21 to 30 years

IT Engineers (Data Centres)- 21 to 35 years

IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Testers (Frontend, Backend) - 21 to 35 years

Salary details:

IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator - Rs 35, 400

Research Associate, Hindi Officer - Rs 44,900

For Assistant Professor - Rs 1,01,500

For Faculty Research Associate – Rs 57,700

Aspirants are advised to check the official notification for details regarding educational qualifications before applying.