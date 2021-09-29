IBPS Recruitment 2021: Apply for Associate Professors and other posts from 1 Oct; check details at www.ibps.in
A notification for the recruitment of Faculty Research Associates, Associate Professors, Hindi Officers, Research Associates, and various other posts have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The online registration process for the recruitment drive will begin from 1 October while the last date to apply will be 14 October.
Once the application window opens, aspirants can register themselves by visiting the official IBPS website. Below, take a look at the posts for which applications are invited:
- Research Associates
- Assistant Professors
- Hindi Officers
- Faculty Research Associates
- IT Engineers (Data Centre)
- IT Database Administrators
- Software Developers and Testers (Frontend, Backend)
Selection Process:
The registered candidates will have to appear for a written test for each post. Aspirants who qualify the written will be called for an interview round during which they have to show all their documents mentioned in the notification.
Application Fee:
For all aspirants, the application fee is Rs 1,000. In order to pay, candidates can use Credit Cards, Internet banking, Debit Cards (Visa/ RuPay/ Master Card/ Maestro), IMPS, and Mobile Wallets/ Cash Cards.
Age Limit:
Research Associates - 21 to 30 years
Faculty Research Associates - 27 to 40 years
Associate Professors - 35 to 45 years
Hindi Officers- 21 to 30 years
IT Engineers (Data Centres)- 21 to 35 years
IT Database Administrators and Software Developers, Testers (Frontend, Backend) - 21 to 35 years
Salary details:
IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator - Rs 35, 400
Research Associate, Hindi Officer - Rs 44,900
For Assistant Professor - Rs 1,01,500
For Faculty Research Associate – Rs 57,700
Aspirants are advised to check the official notification for details regarding educational qualifications before applying.
