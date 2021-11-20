IBPS PO recruitment 2021: Prelims exam admit card released at ibps.in; check direct link here

The deadline for downloading the IBPS PO prelims exam 2021 admit cards is 11 December

The hall tickets for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) recruitment preliminary exam 2021 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today, 20 November. Applicants can download their IBPS PO 2021 hall tickets from the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/.

The deadline for downloading the IBPS PO prelims exam 2021 admit cards is 11 December.

Process to download the IBPS PO admit card 2021:

Visit the official IBPS website at https://ibps.in/

On the homepage, click on the link for the IBPS PO prelims 2021 hall ticket

A new page will appear. Enter your registration number and password to login to the IBPS portal

The IBPS PO admit card 2021 will appear on your screen

Check the IBPS PO admit card 2021 and save a copy for future use

Here is the direct link to download IBPS PO admit card 2021: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo11jul21/clopea_nov21/login.php?appid=f88804b20145d8bded86275b61b855a7

The Institute will conduct the preliminary exam on 4 and 11 December, at various centres across the country to fulfil 4,135 vacancies in the organisation.

The exam papers for the preliminary examination will consist of objective tests for 100 marks. The one-hour long examination will consist of three sections - Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and English Language. Candidates must note that they have to secure a minimum score on each test and on the total to be shortlisted for Main Examination. Negative marking will be done by the IBPS for each incorrect response.

There will be three phases of the selection process - Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Interview round.

The selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the IBPS Main exam, which will consist of 200 marks and will be held for a duration of three hours.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam centres will adhere to the coronavirus SOPs, and candidates are also advised to wear face masks during the examination.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.