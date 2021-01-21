IBPS PO prelims score released at ibps.in; Main exam likely to be held on 4 February, say reports
IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the PO online prelim exam which can be checked on the official website
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score of the IBPS PO Online Preliminary Exam. Candidates can check their score on the official website of the Institute - ibps.in.
The preliminary scores are for candidates who appeared for the CRP PO/MT-X - Recruitment of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees. The IBPS PO Prelims Exam Score will be available on the official website till 4 February.
Here's how to check and download the IBPS PO Prelims Score card:
Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website - ibps.in.
Step 2: Once there, they need to click on the IBPS PO Score notification available on the homepage which will direct them to the login page.
Step 3: Candidates now need to login by entering their Registration No/ Roll No, Password/ DOB in the DD/MM/YY format and security code.
Step 4: They will then download the score card and take a print out of the IBPS PO Prelims Score card for future reference.
Here is the direct link to download the IBPS PO Prelims Score card
Candidates who have qualified the exam are eligible to appear in the online IBPS PO Main exam which is expected to be conducted on 4 February. IBPS has also released the process of arriving at the scores of the PO online prelim exam which can be checked on the official website.
Each candidate must obtain a minimum score in each test of the IBPS PO main exam and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for the interview. Cut-offs will be decided and candidates shortlisted, depending on the number of vacancies available. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview is 40 percent. It is 35 percent for SC/ ST/ OBS/ PWBD candidates.
