IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020 declared at ibps.in; main exam to be held on 4 February

IBPS is looking forward to filling as many as 1,417 vacancies in the sector countrywide.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared IBPS PO Prelims result 2020 on its official website at ibps.in. All candidates who appeared for the IBPS probationary officers (PO) Preliminary Examination 2020 can check their results by logging into their accounts online.

According to a report by Business Standard, the recruitment exam was held for shortlisting probationary officers or management trainees. The prelims stage of the exam was conducted on 5 and 6 January at various centres across the country.

IBPS is looking forward to filling as many as 1,417 vacancies in the sector countrywide. As per the report, the candidates who manage to qualify the prelims will be selected for appearing in the IBPS PO Main Exam 2020.

Follow these steps to check the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Search for the tab that says: ‘Click Here To View Your Result Status for Online Prelims Examination for CRP PO’ on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page where you will be required to log in by entering your registration number and password

Step 4: After pressing on ‘Submit’, your IBPS PO prelims result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your score, download the document and take a printout of the same for future use

Here is the direct link to download the results. Candidates must remember that the closure of results is set to take place on 20 January.

The IBPS PO Main Exam 2020 will be conducted on 4 February. According to Jagran Josh, the admit card for IBPS Main Exam is going to be published soon. Before that, the authority will be declaring the scorecard for the prelims. Those who are shortlisted in the mains exam will have to appear for a common interview in order to move ahead.