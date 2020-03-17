IBPS PO mains scorecard 2019: Candidates shortlisted for interview can access marks on official website ibps.in till 31 March

IBPS PO mains scorecard 2019 | The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), the national level banking jobs recruitment agency, has released the scorecards for the main examination held on 30 November on its official website, ibps.in.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round can view their results on the official website from 17 March to 31 March.

Candidates are advised to check their results before the closure date, ie, 30 March

Here are the steps to view the results:

Step 1: Go to the official website ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the link to view scores for online main examination of CRP PO/MT - IX of candidates shortlisted for interview

Step 3: On the new page, click on a similar link to view scores for the online main examination

Step 4: Log in using valid credentials (registration/ roll number and date of birth as password)

Step 5: Download and save scorecard for future reference

While the results for the main exam for Probationary Officer (PO) was announced in January 2019, the scorecards have been made available now. According to NDTV, a total of 4,336 vacancies were notified by IBPS for PO posts in nationalised banks in 2019. The allotment to these posts is scheduled to be completed by April 2020.

