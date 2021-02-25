IBPS PO main scorecard 2021 released; download from ibps.in till 13 March
The exam, which was conducted on 4 February, was held as a part of a recruitment drive to fill 1,417 posts in banks across the country
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scorecard for the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) – X main exam on its official site on 24 February (Wednesday). Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam are advised to visit ibps.in and check their scorecards online.
According to a report by The Hindustan Times, the authority will allow candidates to access their scorecards only until a certain date. Examinees, who wish to check and download their results, must log into their IBPS accounts and go through their scorecard on or before 13 March.
Follow these steps to check IBPS PO Mains Exam 2021 scorecard:
Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the link for IBPS PO Mains scorecard on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Login by entering your credentials in the box
Step 5: Once you have successfully logged in, the scorecard of IBPS Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management Trainee (MT) – X main exam will appear on the screen
Step 6: View the result, download the document and take a print out for future use
Here is the direct link to check the IBPS PO Main Exam 2021 scorecard.
The recruitment exam was conducted by IBPS on 4 February, according to a report by Times Now. The report added that candidates had to appear for both objective and descriptive questions in the main exam.
While the short, objective questions were for 200 marks, the descriptive test was for 25 marks. As per the recruitment process, the candidates who have managed to clear the main exam will be now called for an interview.
IBPS aims to fill up as many as 1,417 posts in various banks across the country through the PO recruitment drive. Applicants are advised to refer to the official site of IBPS for any kind of information regarding the exams and job vacancies.
