IBPS PO main results 2021 for 3,517 vacancies declared; check scores at ibps.in

Candidates who have appeared for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection PO main exam can check their results on or before 24 February

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the results of the IBPS PO main examination 2021 on its official website on Thursday (18 February).

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment exam can visit the official site at ibps.in and check their results.

The institute will keep the results accessible online till 24 February. Applicants need to login to their IBPS accounts in order to be allowed in to check the results.

All candidates who appeared for the main exam for the recruitment of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees or CRP PO/MT-X must enter their IBPS registration number and password created during the registration process in order to access the results online.

Steps to check the IBPS CRP PO/MT-X results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: 'Click here to view your result status of online main examination for CRP PO/MTs-X'

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login to your account

Step 5: The IBPS PO main results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results, download the document and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link to check IBPS Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees main exam results 2021: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/resrsxpoa_feb21/login.php?appid=4d090cac52f82ef66af234492784e379

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection had conducted the PO main exam on 4 February. Candidates who had managed to qualify the prelims were allowed to sit in the main exams. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3,517 vacancies.