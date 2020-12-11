IBPS PO admit card 2021 for prelims exam released; steps to download hall ticket from ibps.in

The probationary officers/management trainee prelims exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode by IBPD on 6 January, 2021

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Probationary Officer (PO) prelims exam admit card on its official website ibps.in. Candidates can use their login credentials to download their IBPS PO admit card 2021.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the probationary officers/management trainee prelims exam will be conducted by IBPD on 6 January, 2021. The exam will be conducted in the computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Admit card is an important document for IBPS PO prelims examination. Candidates appearing for the recruitment exam will have to carry their hall ticket at the test centre, else they will not be allowed to appear for the paper.

The admit card will mention candidate's name, date of birth, exam date, time, reporting time, exam centre name and address. It will also mention the guidelines and rules that the examinees will have to abide by on the day of the IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021.

Steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2021:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel selection ibps.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Download Online Prelim Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO -X".

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you have to key in your registration number/ roll number and password or date of birth correctly.

Step 4: Type the character as shown on the page and then click on the Login button.

Step 5: Your IBPS PO prelim admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details including your name on the hall ticket before saving and taking a print.

Candidates can access the link to download IBPS PO admit card 2021 directly by clicking here or copying the URL (https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crppo10jul20/cloea_sep20/login.php?appid=a7b1bed1c2f046cda451db8f089cea68) and pasting it on their browser and pressing enter.

As per a report by The Indian Express, the preliminary exam will have 100 questions of 1 mark each.

Candidates will get one hour to finish the paper. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 of a mark will be deducted. The IBPS PO prelims exam 2021 question paper will have three sections English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for IBPS PO main exams. The shortlisted candidates will be called to participate in the interview round.