The computer-based IBPS RRB Clerk Main examination will be conducted on 17 October

The hall tickets for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Main Exam 2021 have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Registered candidates can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website of IBPS at https://ibps.in/.

Applicants should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Main examination 2021 will be conducted on 17 October in a computer-based mode. The examination will be of two-hour duration and consist of 200 MCQs carrying one mark each.

“Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of the Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each state, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment,” an IBPS notice reads.

For more details and information, candidates can go through the official notice here.

Check steps to download admit cards for IBPS Office Assistant Main exam 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at https://ibps.in/

Step 2: Open the link that reads “download online Main Exam call letter for IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Office Assistant (Multipurpose)” on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, candidates need to submit their registration number, roll number, and password

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the IBPS Clerk admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check the hall ticket properly before downloading it. Also, keep a printout for future use or reference

Direct link to download IBPS Clerk Main Exam 2021 admit card

Those who cleared the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary examination are eligible to take the Main examination. The results of the prelims exam were declared on 3 September.

The IBPS exam is being held for the recruitment of Group B-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) for vacancies at regional rural banks (RRBs).