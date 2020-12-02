IBPS CRP RRB IX Officer Scale II and III scorecard released; check details at ibps.in

The document verification for selected candidates will be conducted in December. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of the date, time and venue for the interview round

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard for CRP RRB IX- Officers Scale - II and III on its official website: ibps.in.

The Institute has also released cut-off marks for the examination.

According to Scroll, the result of CRP RRB IX Officers II and III results were declared by IBPS on 25 November. The detailed score has been released now by the institute.

Candidates who have cleared the examination will now be eligible to appear for the interview round.

Candidates who will be shortlisted will be deployed in 43 participating banks.

As per Jagran Josh, the scorecard will be available on the official website of IBPS till 31 December 2020.

The document verification for selected candidates will be conducted in December.

Shortlisted candidates will be informed of the date, time and venue for the interview round.

Steps to check IBPS Officer Scale II and Scale III scorecard:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection: ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the scrolling message that reads, "Click here to View Your Scores of Online Single Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale - II & III."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you can get the links to check the scores online.

Step 4: Tap on the relevant link and enter your registration number/ roll number and password/ date of birth.

Step 5: Enter the letters shown on the page and click the Login button.

Step 6: The scorecard for IBPS Officer RRB Scale-II and III will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Check your marks and tally the total. Save and take a print of your scorecard.

Direct link to check IBPS CRP RRB -IX Officers Scale II and III scorecard.