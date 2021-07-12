The prelims will be conducted on 28, 29 August, and 4 September while the main examination will take place on 31 October

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the registration process for the recruitment to the post of Clerical Cadre today, 12 July. The institute aims at filling over 5,800 vacancies as a part of this recruitment drive.

Aspirants can visit the official website - ibps.in - to apply for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XI).

This year, the exam will be conducted in two stages - Preliminary and Main. The prelims will be conducted on 28, 29 August, and 4 September while the main examination will take place on 31 October. A training for Prelims will also be organised for applicants. As per the notice, the provisional allotment will end by April 2022.

The notification reads, "Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for Online Examination in any one of the centres in that particular State/UT".

Steps to register for the recruitment drive:

Step 1: Visit the website - ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Click here to apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Clerks-XI (CRP Clerks-XI)'

Step 3: On the new page, go to the link 'Click here for New Registration'

Step 4: Register yourself by entering the required details

Step 5: After registration, log in by entering the registration number, password, and security code

Step 6: Now, fill the application form and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 form and save a copy. If required, take a printout for further use

Alternatively, use this direct link to apply

Application fee:

All the SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates will have to pay Rs 175 as an application fee. While for all other categories, the amount is Rs 850.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between 20-28 years of age. They must have born not earlier than 2 July, 1993 and not later than 1 July, 2001 (both dates inclusive).

Educational Qualification:

Aspirants must have a graduation degree (in any discipline) from a Government of India recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised by Central Government.

They must have a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in computer operations/Language or should have studied Computer/Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.